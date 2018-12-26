Fire damages garage near Littlerock

Fire damaged a garage near Littlerock Monday night, according to West Thurston Fire.
No injuries were reported.
Fire crews responded about 10 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Macron Lane Southwest near 133rd Avenue Southwest.
The fire was contained to the garage with some smoke damage to the rest of the residence, the fire district said via social media.
The fire is under investigation.
Tumwater, McLane/Black Lake and East Olympia fire crews provided assistance.
