Hoodsport woman beaten to death on Christmas night

By The Associated Press

December 26, 2018 02:14 PM

A 62-year-old woman was killed in Hoodsport on Christmas evening and police have their suspected killer in custody.

KOMO-TV reports that Mason County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the woman’s home at about 6 p.m. Tuesday after neighbors reported a man showed up at their home covered in blood and wearing just underwear.

Deputies said they arrived to find the body of the woman who had “evidence of blunt force trauma.”

A 25-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Mason County Jail for investigation of murder. It’s unclear if the suspected attacker knew the victim.

No other details were immediately available.

