Deaths for Dec. 27

Angelebes, Elyse, 84, Montesano, died Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Auenson, Myra L. 90, Lacey, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at RooLan Healthcare Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Boone, Beatrice Adele, 96, Olympia, died Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at 3 Angels Adult Family Home, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Dillion, David Glen, 83, Shelton, died Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kennedy, Raymond E., 59, Olympia, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Lassley, Debra Anne, 65, Lacey, died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Rockhey, Joy Winifred, 92, Grapeview, died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Stanbrough, Michael, 75, Olympia, died Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
