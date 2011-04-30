What’s Happening for Dec. 28

Through Jan. 6
Oly on Ice: The ice rink on the new Isthmus Park at 529 Fourth Ave. W. in downtown Olympia is open through Jan. 6, including 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Day. General admission, including skates, is $12, or $10 for youths (4-10), $10 for seniors (55 and older), $3 for toddlers; discounts are offered from military, foster and first responder families. For more information about special events and discounts, call 360-440-7573 or go to bit.ly/2LybAQq.
Saturday
Help build Priest Point Park trail: Did you know the Washington Trails Association has created a new trail in the southern part of the park? Funded by an REI grant, the trail provides better access for the Northeast Olympia neighborhood. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a work party will spread gravel on the new 600-foot trail. Park on the southbound side of East Bay Drive, across from Howard Avenue. Signs will be posted. Meet at the top of Howard Avenue.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
New Year's Around the World: Take a look at cherished traditions from around the world, and find out why people wear polka dots, eat 12 grapes, and more, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. The event also will include craft making. Free.
Monday
Noon Year’s Eve Party: The Hands On Children’s Museum is hosting its popular “Noon” Year’s Eve Party from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families can count down to the New Year without staying up until midnight as the museum offers ball drops on the hour starting at 10 a.m. In the spirit of a Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, there will be special costumed guests, music, dancing, and parades throughout the museum. Young visitors are encouraged to come dressed as a character from one of their favorite storybooks. The event will feature whimsical art and science activities including the chance to make a Harry Potter Wand, create a Good Night Moon bubble print, explore engineering and pneumatics with the Three Little Pigs, see live chemistry demos, and make Oobleck with “Dr. Seuss.” The event is free for museum members and is included in the price of admission for non-members. Pre-registration is not required. Information: https://www.hocm.org/noon-years-eve/.
Tuesday
Lacey Polar Bear Plunge: Join fellow enthusiasts in this chilling New Year’s ritual of plunging into the lake, rain or shine, (or stay on shore and watch) at 1 p.m. at Long Lake Park, 2790 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. The fun starts at noon with live music; the plunge is at 1 p.m. Free; all ages welcome.
Squaxin Community Salish Sea Plunge: The annual plunge will take place at 11:05 a.m. near the Arcadia Boat Ramp in Mason County. Free, but donations will be accepted for the Squaxin Island Tribal Food Bank.
First Day Hikes: Washington State Parks invites the public to start the new year off with a First Day Hike at nearly 40 state parks across the state. Jan. 1 also is the first of 12 Washington State Parks free days in 2019. Park visitors will not need to display the Discover Pass on vehicles to access state parks for the New Year’s Day activities. Most participating parks will offer refreshments. Get more information at parks.state.wa.us/calendar.aspx. Here are the local hikes:
- Lake Sylvia State Park, Grays Harbor County: Join a park ranger on a 2-mile hike along the lakeside trail and through lowland forest, or take a shorter stroll with a Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia (FOSLS) Parks. Cap off the walk with hot cocoa and cookies provided by FOSLS. Meet at 1 p.m.
- Twin Harbors State Park, Grays Harbor County: Hike through a wooded area to a dune trail and the vast Pacific Ocean beyond. Learn about about the history of the area on this mile-long walk. Meet at 10 a.m.
- Lewis and Clark State Park, Lewis County: Spend a couple hours under towering cedar and fir trees strung with lichen and moss, strolling through a lush understory of ferns. Begin this family-friendly activity in the CCC kitchen shelter with a warm fire, drinks, snacks and a short presentation on the park’s wildlife. Meet at 10 a.m.
- Twanoh State Park, Mason County: Walk the Twanoh Creek Trail for 3 miles from the beach, up the creek and among old and mature second-growth trees. Bring binoculars to spot birds and wildlife. Meet at 10 a.m.
- Dash Point State Park, Pierce County: Take a 3-mile hike on the beach and through forests with Washington State Parks Foundation staff to learn about the park’s trees, plants and birds. Dash Point staff specifically encourage military veterans and their families to come and enjoy nature in a supportive setting. Meet at 10:30 a.m.
- Millersylvania State Park, Thurston County: Enjoy old-growth forest, orchards, wetlands and lakeside views on this 2.5-mile ranger-led amble. Coffee and snacks will be provided before and after the hike. Meet at 9 a.m.
Thursday
Panorama Republicans: Debra Clemens, superintendent of the North Thurston Public Schools, will talk about the school district's all-time high graduation rate when the Panorama Republicans meet at 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium on the Panorama campus in Lacey. Clemens will share the success of programs helping homeless youth, promoting career-connected learning, improving kindergarten readiness, raising attendance rates, increasing student participation in activities and athletics, and providing services to students needing extra support. She will give an update on the impact of the McCleary Funding Model, current capital projects, and future reinvestments. Free. Information: dodds4b@comcast.net
Want to submit an item for What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments