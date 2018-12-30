Local

Pedestrian hurt after hit-and-run crash near Spanaway

By Rolf Boone

December 30, 2018 09:27 AM

A 53-year-old Lakewood man was injured early Saturday after he was struck by a dark-colored SUV that left the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol.
After he was hit, the man was taken to Tacoma General Hospital.

About 12:40 a.m. Saturday, the SUV was southbound on Pacific Avenue, about one mile north of Spanaway, when it hit the man at 138th Street South. The vehicle continued southbound after the crash, according to the state patrol.

During the investigation, Pacific Avenue at 138th Street South was blocked for more than an hour, according to the state patrol.

Rolf Boone

Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.

