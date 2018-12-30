Local

Argument escalates to stabbing in west Olympia, police say

By Rolf Boone

December 30, 2018 11:16 AM

A man in his 40s is recovering at Providence St. Peter Hospital after he was stabbed Thursday night in west Olympia near Safeway, according to Olympia police.
The suspect is still at large, Lt. Paul Lower said Sunday. Detectives haven’t had much time to interview the victim, so they plan to talk to him again Monday, he said.

The victim and suspect — a man in his 30s — are thought to know each other, Lower said.

The two men got into an argument about 11 p.m. Thursday while in the Safeway parking lot at Harrison Avenue Northwest and Cooper Point Road Southwest.

The argument finally escalated to violence after the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the stomach, Lower said.

Rolf Boone

Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.

