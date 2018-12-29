Deaths for Dec. 31

Foster, Kay Elizabeth, 81, Olympia, died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at ManorCare of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Maughan, Lillian Marjorie, 92, Olympia, died Saturday, Dec. 22, at Woodland by Bonaventure, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Shafer, Walter, 70, Shelton, died Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Striggow, Allen Kent, 87, Olympia, died Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Viloria, Anita, 88, Lacey, died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at son’s residence. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Obituaries, XX
