Bail set at $1 million in case of man shot dead near Tumwater

Bail on Monday was set at $1 million for Shane D. Brewer, a man accused of killing a 45-year-old resident near Tumwater about 10 days ago.
That man was later identified as Loren VerValen, who died of multiple gunshot wounds fired from a .223 rifle, charging documents show.
Thurston County Superior Court Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax found probable cause for second-degree murder, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree burglary while armed with a firearm during Brewer’s preliminary appearance on Monday.
The state argued that bail be denied to Brewer, saying that he is alleged to have killed VerValen, stolen firearms and that he hid in the bushes before being taken into custody.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Public defender Christian Cabrera countered with bail of $100,000, saying that Brewer is a longtime Washington state resident, who also is employed, married and has children. He also has no prior violent or sexual criminal history, he said.
Kortokrax settled on $1 million bail. Arraignment is set for Jan. 15.
According to charging documents:
VerValen was found dead by his girlfriend on Dec. 22. An autopsy determined that he had been shot three times.
VerValen’s Ford Mustang was later found at Brewer’s residence on Dec. 27, including two firearms allegedly stolen from a Big 5 sporting goods store on Dec. 21. One of those firearms was a .223 rifle, according to charging documents.
Thurston County Sheriff’s detectives ultimately tracked down Brewer at his girlfriend’s residence by “pinging” his cell phone. They allegedly found another stolen firearm, as well as Brewer, hiding in the bushes.
A K9 was used to locate Brewer, but he allegedly fought with the dog before being taken into custody.
“I was set up,” he said after being arrested.
Comments