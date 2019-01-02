What’s Happening for Jan. 2

Through Jan. 6
Oly on Ice: The ice rink on the new Isthmus Park at 529 Fourth Ave. W. in downtown Olympia is open through Jan. 6, including 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Day. General admission, including skates, is $12, or $10 for youths (4-10), $10 for seniors (55 and older), $3 for toddlers; discounts are offered from military, foster and first responder families. For more information about special events and discounts, call 360-440-7573 or go to bit.ly/2LybAQq.
Thursday
Panorama Republicans: Debra Clemens, superintendent of the North Thurston Public Schools, will talk about the school district’s graduation rate when the Panorama Republicans meet at 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium on the Panorama campus in Lacey. Clemens will talk about programs that helphomeless youths, promote career-connected learning, improve kindergarten readiness, raise attendance rates, increase student participation in activities and athletics, and provide services to students needing extra support. She will give an update on the effect of funding the McCleary decision, current capital projects and future investments. Free. Information: dodds4b@comcast.net.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Saturday
LBA Woods cleanup: Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. when city of Olympia staff and park stewards will be working to restore native habitat by removing Himalayan blackberry, Scotch broom, and other invasive plants. LBA Park is at 3333 Morse-Merryman Road SE. Once there, follow the signs to the LBA Woods trail head, south of the parking lot. Meet at the trail head. Plenty of parking available.
Providence Community Care Center volunteer training: Want to volunteer to end homelessness in Thurston County? Join SideWalk and Interfaith Works for the first day of their quarterly, two-day required training for all prospective volunteers. Learn about the history of social services in the United States, as well as examine stereotypes around homelessness. To participate, RSVP by contacting Kento at kento@walkthurston.org or 360-915-7306.
Sunday
Free playwriting workshop for middle schoolers: Olympia Family Theater is a host for this year’s Young Playwrights for Change, a national 10-minute playwriting competition for middle schoolers. OFT will select one play to compete with other finalists in the national competition. The theme must be “Discovering Truth About Ourselves and Others.” To help students with their plays, OFT is offering a free playwriting workshop aided by Claribel Gross, OFT’s education director, from 1-4 p.m. Participants should bring a snack and a laptop or pen and paper. RSVP to claribel@oft.org. For more information, go to bit.ly/2RlKtxo. Submit plays to jenryle@olyft.org no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 11.
First United Methodist Church of Olympia’s Legislative Academy: Former state Sen. Karen Fraser will kick off this series on the 2019 Legislature at 10 a.m. at the church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. The series will cover different legislative issues with different speakers each week through February. Fraser will offer Legislature 101, addressing how a bill becomes a law, how citizens can participate, and what it’s like to be a sentor. Free and open to the public. Child care available for children younger than 5 and Sunday school for pre-K through 12th grade. Walk in the main entrance and take the stairs/elevator down to the Great Hall.
Intro to Letterpress class: If you've been wanting to use Community Print, Olympia's oldest community letterpress studio, attending this class from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 316 Capitol Way N, Olympia, is your first step. Confirm your attendance before Jan. 4 by sending payment to paypal.me/communityprint or by sending an email to olympialetterpress@gmail.com if you'd prefer to pay another way. Cost is $50 for this group class, or $75 for this class plus a follow-up one-on-one class. Dive deep into the world of antiquated technology. Learn to make beautiful things the slow way.
Tuesday
Stonecroft's Christian Women's Connection: The monthly noon luncheon will feature Lynn Heinold from Van Dorm Realtors, who will talk about pre-sale home maintenance and home staging, and inspirational speaker Kathy Hardie addressing “The Daughter of a King.” The luncheon is at Panorama’s Gallery at 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. The cost is $16 which includes lunch (roast chicken, red potatoes, asparagus and apple pie), coffee/tea, and vocalist Brenda Davies. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 by Jan. 3.
Democratic Study Group at Panorama: The January forum from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. will feature Irina Gendelman, an associate professor of communications at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, and David Hyde, a sociology professor at South Puget Sound Community College, addressing “Is Social Media a Threat to Democracy?” The gathering is in the Quinault Auditorium (lower level), 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. All are welcome. Information: See the Meetup page online or call 360-438-5454.
Want to submit an item for What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments