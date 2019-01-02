Memorial service for East Olympia firefighter set for Saturday

A volunteer firefighter with East Olympia Fire District 6 who died last month will be honored Saturday.
John Ostergard suffered a medical emergency while responding to a fire Dec. 14. He was president of the Washington State Fire Fighters’ Association and a volunteer fire captain with East Olympia, where he had served for 27 years, according to East Olympia Chief Warren Peterson.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Mountain View Church of the Nazarene, 940 Israel Road SW in Tumwater. The service will be open to the public.
Some roads will be blocked or closed for a procession from the East Olympia fire station on Normandy Street Southeast to the church starting at 11:15 a.m. Fire personnel from across the state are expected to take part.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
In Tumwater, Linderson Way Southwest from Dennis Street Southwest to Tumwater Boulevard is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Comments