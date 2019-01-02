Deaths for Jan. 3

Belis, Dominic Alexander, 36, Centralia, died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Bell, Brenda, 68, Olympia, died Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Rainier Rehabilitation, Puyallup. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Bishop, Gary C., 74, Chehalis, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2018, at Prestige Care Center, Centralia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Colson, Diane Irene, 86, died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at Sharon Care Center, Centralia. Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel, Toledo, 360-864-2101.
Dennis, Ruth O., 85, Olympia, died Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Franco, Paula J., 67, Lakewood, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Franklin, Elsie Murl, 83, Elma, died Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Moody, Merrie, 94, Lacey, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Nunez, Alice Rebecca, 76, McCleary, died Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Walch, Drema Gail, 70, Rochester, died Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Youngblood, Bonnie L., 75, Olympia, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
