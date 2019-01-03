Local

Patients diverted overnight after ‘unknown substance’ found at Providence St. Peter

By Abby Spegman

January 03, 2019 08:56 AM

Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia diverted emergency room patients overnight after an “unknown substance” was found at the hospital, according to a Providence spokesman.

Some people coming to the emergency room were sent elsewhere, though serious trauma patients were still accepted, according to spokesman Chris Thomas. Other areas of the hospital remained open.

The FBI was called in to help identify the substance.

Operations were back to normal by about 1:30 a.m., according to Thomas.

