Deaths for Jan. 4

Baker, William, Jr., 91, Olympia, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Blodget, David Percy, 88, Olympia, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Howard, Doyle “Dode” Donnie, 87, Shelton, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Jackson, Cheryl Marie, 74, Olympia, died Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Louis, Glenn Mitchell, 67, Olympia, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Ryanlorene Adult Family Home, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Philbrook, Michael E., 63, Shelton, died Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Comments