What’s Happening for Jan. 4

Cardboard cutouts of Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Facebook, on display outside the Capitol as he testified at a Senate hearing about the company’s practices in April. The Democratic Study Group at Panorama will host a talk by Irina Gendelman, an associate professor of communications at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, and David Hyde, a sociology professor at South Puget Sound Community College, addressing “Is Social Media a Threat to Democracy?” Gabriella Demczuk NYT file photo