Capitol Campus intersection closed for repaving

A intersection on the Capitol Campus will be closed until next week for repaving after a water main was replaced last month, according to the Department of Enterprise Services.
Crews planned to begin work Friday at the intersection of Water Street Southwest and 15th Avenue Southwest. Flaggers will be at the site to direct traffic through Jan. 9.
The east half of Water Street will stay open to traffic between 15th and 16th avenues.
Nearby parking lots for state employees will also stay open. Some noise and traffic impact related to the work are expected.
