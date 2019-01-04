Tree removal along Route 8 to start Monday

Beginning Monday, maintenance crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove potential hazard trees along state Route 8 between Olympia and McCleary.
WSDOT says due to safety precautions, the work must be done in daylight. Work is scheduled to take place 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Jan. 10.
Drivers should give themselves extra time to get through the area.
