What’s Happening for Jan. 5

Through Jan. 6
Oly on Ice: The ice rink on the new Isthmus Park at 529 Fourth Ave. W. in downtown Olympia is open through Sunday.General admission, including skates, is $12, or $10 for youths (4-10), $10 for seniors (55 and older), $3 for toddlers; discounts are offered from military, foster and first responder families. For more information about special events and discounts, call 360-440-7573 or go to bit.ly/2LybAQq.
Saturday
Flute choir concert in Rotunda: Hollywood composer, violinist, violist, and pianist Maria Newman will perform with the Central Washington University Flute Choir at 1 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda. Free. The performance will feature Newman’s works for voices, strings, flutes and percussion, written to emphasize and use the acoustics of the dome. Musicians will use the rotunda and its various levels and balconies as the performance “stage.” Unreserved seating for the concert is on the Capitol’s marble stairs, so bring a cushion.
LBA Woods cleanup: Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. when city of Olympia staff and park stewards will be working to restore native habitat by removing Himalayan blackberry, Scotch broom, and other invasive plants. LBA Park is at 3333 Morse-Merryman Road SE. Once there, follow the signs to the LBA Woods trail head, south of the parking lot. Meet at the trail head. Plenty of parking available.
Providence Community Care Center volunteer training: Want to volunteer to end homelessness in Thurston County? Join SideWalk and Interfaith Works for the first day of their quarterly, two-day required training for all prospective volunteers. Learn about the history of social services in the United States, and examine stereotypes around homelessness. To participate, contact Kento at kento@walkthurston.org or 360-915-7306.
Sunday
Free playwriting workshop for middle schoolers: Olympia Family Theater is a host for this year’s Young Playwrights for Change, a national 10-minute playwriting competition for middle schoolers. OFT will select one play to compete with other finalists in the national competition. The theme must be “Discovering Truth About Ourselves and Others.” To help students with their plays, OFT is offering a free playwriting workshop aided by Claribel Gross, OFT’s education director, from 1-4 p.m. Participants should bring a snack and a laptop or pen and paper. RSVP to claribel@oft.org. For more information, go to bit.ly/2RlKtxo. Submit plays to jenryle@olyft.org no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 11.
First United Methodist Church of Olympia’s Legislative Academy: Former state Sen. Karen Fraser will kick off this series on the 2019 Legislature at 10 a.m. at the church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. The series will cover legislative matters with different speakers each week through February. Fraser will offer Legislature 101, addressing how a bill becomes a law, how people can participate, and what it’s like to be a state senator. Free and open to the public. Child care available for children younger than 5 and Sunday school for pre-K through 12th grade. Walk in the main entrance and take the stairs/elevator down to the Great Hall.
Tuesday
Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The monthly noon luncheon will feature Lynn Heinold from Van Dorm Realtors, who will talk about pre-sale home maintenance and home staging, and speaker Kathy Hardie addressing “The Daughter of a King.” The luncheon is at Panorama’s Gallery at 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. The cost is $16, which includes lunch (roast chicken, red potatoes, asparagus and apple pie), coffee/tea and vocalist Brenda Davies. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 by Jan. 3.
Democratic Study Group at Panorama: The January forum from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. will feature Irina Gendelman, an associate professor of communications at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, and David Hyde, a sociology professor at South Puget Sound Community College, addressing “Is Social Media a Threat to Democracy?” The gathering is in the Quinault Auditorium (lower level), 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. All are welcome. Information: See the Meetup page online or call 360-438-5454.
FairVoteWA ranked choice voting presentation: Various locations across the country have been experimenting with ranked choice voting, multi-member districts, and proportional representation. Find out more and meet others who want better elections at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. This is a nonpartisan gathering. The event is organized by FairVote WA - Thurston/Olympia and will provide information on how ranked choice voting is working in cities and counties around the country, and about momentum building in Washington. Information: Harmon at 360-456-5192 or h.eaton@comcast.net.
Join the Olympia Musical Theatre: If you love to sing, Olympia Musical Theatre invites you to join them as they begin their new season. This season will be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock and the rock musical “Hair.” Rehearsals are at The Olympia Center with artistic director Troy Arnold Fisher. The OMT Singers practice 7:30-9 p.m. and Kids in Concert rehearse 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All are welcome. Information: Bobbemm@gmail.com
Free parenting workshops: Positive communication with teens will be the topic of the workshop from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Olympia Regional Learning Academy, 2400 15th Ave. SE. The workshop is designed to teach skill-building, interpreting emotional and behavioral development and alternatives to punishment. Hosted by the Olympia School District.
Wednesday
Decatur Woods Park work party: Volunteers will gather from 9:30 a.m. to noon to remove invasive Himalayan blackberry inside the park. Meet at the south entrance to the park at 1801 11th Ave SW. Street parking is available.
Thurston Chamber’s State of the Community Address: Job growth, land management and housing are some of the matters community leaders will address at this annual luncheon. Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby, Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder, Tumwater Mayor Pete Kmet, Yelm Mayor JW Foster and Thurston County Commissioner John Hutchings will collectively present the address from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hotel RL Olympia. Cost is $35 general admission, $25 for online prepaid Chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Make your reservation by calling 360-357-3362 or registering at thurstonchamber.com.
Thursday
History Talks at Schmidt House: “The State Capitol Dome History” will be this month’s topic at noon at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. The presenter is art historian Susan Mayer, who will highlight the origin, evolution and dominant features of the Legislative Building and its dome, and the dome’s symbolic meaning and structure, early history models, and the U.S. Capitol and other state capitols. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Free, but donations to the Olympia Tumwater Foundation are welcome. Information: olytumfoundation.org, history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
