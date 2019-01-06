What’s Happening for Jan. 7

Tuesday
Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The monthly noon luncheon will feature Lynn Heinold from Van Dorm Realtors, who will talk about pre-sale home maintenance and home staging, and speaker Kathy Hardie addressing “The Daughter of a King.” The luncheon is at Panorama’s Gallery at 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. The cost is $16, which includes lunch (roast chicken, red potatoes, asparagus and apple pie), coffee/tea and vocalist Brenda Davies. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 by Jan. 3.
Democratic Study Group at Panorama: The January forum from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. will feature Irina Gendelman, an associate professor of communications at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, and David Hyde, a sociology professor at South Puget Sound Community College, addressing “Is Social Media a Threat to Democracy?” The gathering is in the Quinault Auditorium (lower level), 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. All are welcome. Information: See the Meetup page online or call 360-438-5454.
FairVoteWA ranked choice voting presentation: Various locations across the country have been experimenting with ranked choice voting, multi-member districts, and proportional representation. Find out more and meet others who want better elections at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. This is a nonpartisan gathering. The event is organized by FairVote WA - Thurston/Olympia and will provide information on how ranked choice voting is working in cities and counties around the country, and about momentum building in Washington. Information: Harmon at 360-456-5192 or h.eaton@comcast.net.
Join the Olympia Musical Theatre: If you love to sing, Olympia Musical Theatre invites you to join them as they begin their new season. This season will be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock and the rock musical “Hair.” Rehearsals are at The Olympia Center with artistic director Troy Arnold Fisher. The OMT Singers practice 7:30-9 p.m. and Kids in Concert rehearse 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All are welcome. Information: Bobbemm@gmail.com
Free parenting workshops: Positive communication with teens will be the topic of the workshop from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Olympia Regional Learning Academy, 2400 15th Ave. SE. The workshop is designed to teach build skills, including engaging children’s cooperation, interpreting emotional and behavioral development and alternatives to punishment. Hosted by the Olympia School District.
Wednesday
Decatur Woods Park work party: Volunteers will gather from 9:30 a.m. to noon to remove invasive Himalayan blackberry inside the park. Meet at the south entrance to the park at 1801 11th Ave SW. Street parking is available.
Thurston Chamber’s State of the Community Address: Job growth, land management and housing are some of the matters community leaders will address at this annual luncheon. Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby, Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder, Tumwater Mayor Pete Kmet, Yelm Mayor JW Foster and Thurston County Commissioner John Hutchings will collectively present the address from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hotel RL Olympia. Cost is $35 general admission, $25 for online prepaid Chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Make your reservation by calling 360-357-3362 or registering at thurstonchamber.com.
Thursday
History Talks at Schmidt House: “The State Capitol Dome History” will be this month’s topic at noon at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. The presenter is art historian Susan Mayer, who will highlight the origin, evolution and dominant features of the Legislative Building and its dome, and the dome’s symbolic meaning and structure, early history models, and the U.S. Capitol and other state capitols. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Free, but donations to the Olympia Tumwater Foundation are welcome. Information: olytumfoundation.org, history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Saturday
Madison Scenic Park work party: Restoration continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with work focused on planting native ground cover and removing invasive plant species. Sturdy work boots/shoes and full-length pants are a must. The park is at 1600 10th Ave. SE, Olympia. Limited parking is available. Meet inside the park by the large walnut tree.
Relay For Life Fundraiser: Dinner and dancing with the Mud Bay Blues Band & Laura Lowe at the VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music and dancing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. $25 per person or a table of 8 for $200. Tickets purchased in advance entered into a special drawing. Proceeds benefit Harlan's Homes 4 Hope Relay Team and the American Cancer Society. For reservations/tickets: homes4hoperelayteam@gmail.com.
Sunday
Slow Food Greater Olympia annual meeting: The group will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to go over the draft of the Chapter Manifesto, a document that will synthesize the group’s beliefs about food and its role in the local food system. It’s also a potluck, so attendees are encouraged to bring a brunch dish that features local ingredients. To RSVP and get the location of the event, email goslowfood@gmail.com.
