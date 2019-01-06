Pedestrian is hit and killed on ramp to southbound I-5

A 54-year-old man died early Sunday after he was hit by a car on a ramp to southbound Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The state patrol says the man, who has not been identified, was walking on the ramp road when he was hit and killed.
About 1:15 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old Rochester man was southbound in a Nissan Altima on the ramp from US 12 to I-5 at milepost 88 when he crashed into the pedestrian.
One lane of southbound I-5 and the ramp were blocked for more than three hours during the state patrol investigation.
