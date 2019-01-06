Local

Pedestrian is hit and killed on ramp to southbound I-5

By Rolf Boone

January 06, 2019 11:16 AM

A 54-year-old man died early Sunday after he was hit by a car on a ramp to southbound Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 54-year-old man died early Sunday after he was hit by a car on a ramp to southbound Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 54-year-old man died early Sunday after he was hit by a car on a ramp to southbound Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A 54-year-old man died early Sunday after he was hit by a car on a ramp to southbound Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The state patrol says the man, who has not been identified, was walking on the ramp road when he was hit and killed.

About 1:15 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old Rochester man was southbound in a Nissan Altima on the ramp from US 12 to I-5 at milepost 88 when he crashed into the pedestrian.

One lane of southbound I-5 and the ramp were blocked for more than three hours during the state patrol investigation.

Rolf Boone

Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.

  Comments  