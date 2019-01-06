Deaths for Jan. 7

Blacker, Eleanor E., 84, Olympia, died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Hitchcock, Joan, 86, Yelm, died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Prestige Senior Living Rosemont, Yelm. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Painter, Barbara, 85, Olympia, died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Thompson, Doris Margaret, 88, Olympia, died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
