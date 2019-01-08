Local

Have you seen this jewelry? Lacey police need your help

By Rolf Boone

January 08, 2019 01:11 PM

Lacey police are asking for the public’s help to find stolen jewelry and other items after a residence was burglarized on Dec. 16.
Lacey police are asking for the public’s help after a residence was burglarized on Dec. 16.

The back door to the residence, which is on Orcas Place Northeast, was forced open, according to police.

Once inside, rare jewelry, coins and religious figurines from India were allegedly stolen, police say.

The burglary took place during a short period of time when the home owner was out, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

