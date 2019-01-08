Man injured after ‘explosion’ in Rochester area Monday night

A 57-year-old man was flown to an area hospital Monday night after he was reportedly injured in an explosion in the Rochester area, according to West Thurston Fire and others close to the situation.
The incident occurred about 8:50 p.m. Monday. A Thurston County dispatcher said they received a report about an “errant firework.”
The man was reportedly in a vehicle at the time of the incident.
That vehicle later met West Thurston Fire crews near or at a restaurant called Burger Claim south of Grand Mound. From there he was taken to Rochester High School to meet a helicopter.
West Thurston Fire Capt. Lanette Dyer identified the man’s age and said he had suffered head and eye injuries. She did not have information on what caused the explosion.
Chehalis Tribal police also responded to the incident, but an officer referred a reporter to West Thurston Fire for more information.
