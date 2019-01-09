What’s Happening for Jan. 9

Wednesday
Decatur Woods Park work party: Volunteers will gather from 9:30 a.m. to noon to remove invasive Himalayan blackberry inside the park. Meet at the south entrance to the park at 1801 11th Ave SW. Street parking is available.
Thurston Chamber’s State of the Community Address: Job growth, land management and housing are some of the matters community leaders will address at this annual luncheon. Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby, Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder, Tumwater Mayor Pete Kmet, Yelm Mayor JW Foster and Thurston County Commissioner John Hutchings will collectively present the address from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hotel RL Olympia. Cost is $35 general admission, $25 for online prepaid Chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Make your reservation by calling 360-357-3362 or registering at thurstonchamber.com.
Thursday
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
History Talks at Schmidt House: “The State Capitol Dome History” will be this month’s topic at noon at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. The presenter is art historian Susan Mayer, who will highlight the origin, evolution and dominant features of the Legislative Building and its dome, and the dome’s symbolic meaning and structure, early history models, and the U.S. Capitol and other state capitols. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Free, but donations to the Olympia Tumwater Foundation are welcome. Information: olytumfoundation.org, history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Saturday
Madison Scenic Park work party: Restoration continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with work focused on planting native ground cover and removing invasive plant species. Sturdy work boots/shoes and full-length pants are a must. The park is at 1600 10th Ave. SE, Olympia. Limited parking is available. Meet inside the park by the large walnut tree.
Snowshoe Yoga Tours: The White Pass Ski Area is offering twilight snowshoe hikes followed by a restorative yoga session on Saturdays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Light appetizers and warm beverages will be offered at the end. Reservations are required since space is limited to 24. Meet at the Nordic Yurt. Cost is $42 for hike only (includes snowshoes), or $52 with yoga. For ages 12 and older. To buy tickets, go to https://secure.interactiveticketing.com/1.23/847446/#/select
Sunday
Slow Food Greater Olympia annual meeting: The group will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to go over the draft of the Chapter Manifesto, a document that will synthesize the group’s beliefs about food and its role in the local food system. It’s also a potluck, so attendees are encouraged to bring a brunch dish that features local ingredients. To RSVP and get the location of the event, email goslowfood@gmail.com.
Monday
Bourbon-sipping and story-telling with Elizabeth Lord: Savor snacks, sips and stories spun by Olympia’s renowned Elizabeth Lord from 6-8 p.m. at Dillinger’s, 404 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Dillingers will provide the backdrop, signature bourbon and shareable snacks, Lord will provide her performative story-telling. $25 for food, drink and stories. Pay in advance by calling 360-515-0650 or reserve a spot in advance and purchase your ticket at Dillingers.
Tuesday
Pier Peer: Discover the shrimp, squid, seals and other marine critters that live below the pier at Boston Harbor Marina. Leaders from the Puget Sound Estuarium use underwater lights to attract estuary creatures to safely scoop up and observe, while volunteer naturalists help participants identify and learn more about what is found. The event runs 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring a warm jacket. Admission is $10 for those 13 and older, free for those 12 and younger. Register in advance through the Estuarium’s Facebook page.
Want to submit an item for What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments