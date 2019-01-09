Local

Dispute Resolution Center seeks nominations for 2019 Peacemaker Award

By The Olympian staff

January 09, 2019 12:27 PM

Flanked by fellow recipients Kerensa Mabwa,Cultivating Community and Leaders Manager for the GRuB organization and Matt Grant, Olympia High School Principal Olympia Police Chief Ronnie Roberts addresses the audience as the Dispute Resolution Center presented their Evan Ferber Peacemaker award Sunday at the Olympia Red Lion Hotel.
The Dispute Resolution Center of Thurston County is seeking nominations for the 2019 Evan Ferber Peacemaker Leadership Award.

This annual award recognizes local individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership in promoting peaceful dispute resolution and civility.

Established in honor of Founding Executive Director Evan Ferber, the award will be presented at The Toast, the center’s annual fundraiser, on April 14.

Anyone can make a nomination. The nomination form is available on the DRC’s website, www.MediateThurston.org. The deadline for submitting nominations is Feb. 28.

