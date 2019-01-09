Dispute Resolution Center seeks nominations for 2019 Peacemaker Award

The Dispute Resolution Center of Thurston County is seeking nominations for the 2019 Evan Ferber Peacemaker Leadership Award.
This annual award recognizes local individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership in promoting peaceful dispute resolution and civility.
Established in honor of Founding Executive Director Evan Ferber, the award will be presented at The Toast, the center’s annual fundraiser, on April 14.
Anyone can make a nomination. The nomination form is available on the DRC’s website, www.MediateThurston.org. The deadline for submitting nominations is Feb. 28.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments