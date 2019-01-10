Police searching for stabbing suspect in downtown Olympia

Police are searching for a suspect in downtown Olympia who allegedly stabbed a man Thursday morning.
Police say it happened at about 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of State Avenue Northeast and Franklin Street Northeast. That intersection was closed and traffic was being diverted, including buses going into and out of the Olympia Transit Center.
Streets have since reopened.
The victim, a man in his mid-50s, was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in critical condition, said police Lt. Paul Lower. Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, bald and on a bike.
“It sounds like there was an argument between him and another party that erupted into an assault,” Lower said, adding police believe the men knew each other and that this was not a random assault.
Lower said the victim lives in a homeless camp in a parking lot at State Avenue and Franklin Street.
This story will be updated.
