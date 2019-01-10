Local

Two dead after head-on crash near Shelton

By Olympian staff

January 10, 2019 11:59 AM

Two people died in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer Wednesday on U.S. Highway 101 north of Shelton, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened about 5:20 a.m. five miles north of the city. A sedan was heading north when it crossed the centerline and hit the southbound tractor-trailer head on.

The sedan’s driver, a 65-year-old man, and passenger, a 64-year-old woman, both from Bremerton, were killed. The other driver was not injured.

The road was closed for about five hours. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

