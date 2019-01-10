What’s Happening for Jan. 11

Saturday
Human trafficking awareness workshop: The Lacey Timberland Library will host an interactive workshop, “Human Trafficking Awareness,” presented by Khurshida Begum, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Learn how to recognize people who might be vulnerable to traffickers, identify red flags, find resources, develop appropriate responses, and understand why this crime can happen in any community. The library is at 500 College St. SE, Lacey. To learn more about the event, call 360-491-3860.
Madison Scenic Park work party: Restoration continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with work focused on planting native ground cover and removing invasive plant species. Sturdy work boots/shoes and full-length pants are a must. The park is at 1600 10th Ave. SE, Olympia. Limited parking is available. Meet inside the park by the large walnut tree.
Snowshoe Yoga Tours: The White Pass Ski Area is offering twilight snowshoe hikes followed by a restorative yoga session on Saturdays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Light appetizers and warm beverages will be offered at the end. Reservations are required since space is limited to 24. Meet at the Nordic Yurt. Cost is $42 for hike only (includes snowshoes), or $52 with yoga. For ages 12 and older. To buy tickets, go to https://secure.interactiveticketing.com/1.23/847446/#/select
City of Olympia Snow Shoe Trip: Explore Snoqualmie National Forest on snowshoes through this organized group trip from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $69, and the group leaves from The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. For those 12 and older. Bring your own snowshoes (or rent them). Information or to register: olympiawa.gov/experienceit
Sunday
Slow Food Greater Olympia annual meeting: The group will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to go over the draft of the Chapter Manifesto, a document that will synthesize the group’s beliefs about food and its role in the local food system. It’s also a potluck, so attendees are encouraged to bring a brunch dish that features local ingredients. To RSVP and get the location of the event, email goslowfood@gmail.com.
Monday
Bourbon-sipping and story-telling with Elizabeth Lord: Savor snacks, sips and stories spun by Olympia’s renowned Elizabeth Lord from 6-8 p.m. at Dillinger’s, 404 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Dillingers will provide the backdrop, signature bourbon and shareable snacks, Lord will provide her performative story-telling. $25 for food, drink and stories. Pay in advance by calling 360-515-0650 or reserve a spot in advance and purchase your ticket at Dillingers.
Climate Justice Rally: Join activists from Thurston, Mason and Kitsap counties from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Capitol. The group will gather on the lawn then make its way to the north steps of the Legislative Building. A coalition of groups will be advocating for a transition to 100 percent renewable energy, not nuclear; clean/green energy including transportation/transit; green union jobs/housing; protecting habitats of salmon and orcas; and respecting tribal agreements. There will be singing and speakers.
Tuesday
Pier Peer: Discover the shrimp, squid, seals and other marine critters that live below the pier at Boston Harbor Marina. Leaders from the Puget Sound Estuarium use underwater lights to attract estuary creatures to safely scoop up and observe, while volunteer naturalists help participants identify and learn more about what is found. The event runs 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring a warm jacket. Admission is $10 for those 13 and older, free for those 12 and younger. Register in advance through the Estuarium’s Facebook page.
Wednesday
SPSCC celebrates new Health Education building: South Puget Sound Community College and the college’s Foundation will host a celebration of SPSCC’s acquisition of the Louis Walker Middleton building from the estate of Olympia philanthropist Dr. Angela Bowen. The event will be from 4:30-6 p.m. on the first floor of the new building at 2415 Heritage Ct. SW, Olympia. As part of the purchase agreement, the estate provided a $1.19 million in-kind contribution, making the gift to the SPSCC Foundation the largest gift in school history. In recognition, SPSCC will designate the 24,000-square-foot building as the Dr. Angela Bowen Center for Health Education. It will serve as the instructional home for some of SPSCC’s health education programs and become the primary office of the SPSCC Foundation.
Margaret McKenny Park work party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will work to pull English holly and other invasive plants that are still sprouting throughout the wooded area of the park at 311 21st Ave. SE. Meet just inside the park; street parking is available.
Peer-to-Peer Support Group for Veterans Only starting up: Join this free group that will meet from 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through Feb. 8 at the South Puget Sound Community College Veterans Hub in Lacey. The group is supported by the National Alliance on Mental Illness and provides a confidential mental health and wellness program guided by peer facilitators. The group doesn’t endorse any specific medical therapies or medications. Information: education@namitm.org, 360-493-6021, www.nami.org/p2p or the NAMI helpline at 800-950-NAMI.
Thursday
Learn about wild abalones: The Discovery Speaker Series will host Henry Carson, research scientist at the state Department of Fish & Wildlife, who will talk about “The Pintos of Puget Sound: A Look at Wild Abalones,” from 7-8:30 p.m. at the WET Science Center, 500 Adams St NE, Olympia. Learn about the struggles the abalones face, and the work being done to protect them. Free; sponsored by LOTT and the South Sound Estuary Association. Information: SSEAcenter.org/DS
