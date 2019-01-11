Bail set at $500,000 for woman accused of attempted murder

A woman accused of first-degree attempted murder made a preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court this week.
Bianca R. Cram had been wanted by authorities for an incident with her grandmother earlier this month. She was later taken into custody in Cowlitz County and transferred to the Thurston County Jail on Jan. 7.
Cram appeared in court Wednesday; bail was set at $500,000, according to court records.
Charging documents give this account:
About 3 a.m. Jan. 2, deputies were called to a Thurston County residence where they found Cram’s grandmother with multiple stab wounds to her back and neck, including the blade of a kitchen knife still impaled in her back. The handle was missing.
The grandmother later told a detective at the hospital that she was reading in bed when Bianca came into her room. She then accused her grandmother of “having a sanctuary where she was killing people and selling their body parts.”
The grandmother denied the claim and was allegedly attacked. Cram later fled before deputies arrived.
The same detective later questioned Cram after she was transferred to the county jail.
Cram allegedly said the following:
“Bianca started off her statement by saying she could speak to animals. One of the dogs at her grandmother’s house told her that her father and grandmother were killing humans and eating the meat.”
If Cram posts bail, one of the conditions of her release is to have a mental health evaluation.
Arraignment is set for Jan. 22.
