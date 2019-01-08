What’s Happening for Jan. 13

Sunday
Slow Food Greater Olympia annual meeting: The group will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to go over the draft of the Chapter Manifesto, a document that will synthesize the group’s beliefs about food and its role in the local food system. It’s also a potluck, so attendees are encouraged to bring a brunch dish that features local ingredients. To RSVP and get the location of the event, email goslowfood@gmail.com.
Monday
Bourbon-sipping and story-telling with Elizabeth Lord: Savor snacks, sips and stories spun by Olympia’s renowned Elizabeth Lord from 6-8 p.m. at Dillinger’s, 404 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Dillingers will provide the backdrop, signature bourbon and shareable snacks, Lord will provide her performative story-telling. $25 for food, drink and stories. Pay in advance by calling 360-515-0650 or reserve a spot in advance and purchase your ticket at Dillingers.
Climate Justice Rally: Activists from Thurston, Mason and Kitsap counties will gather from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Capitol Campus lawn then make their way to the north steps of the Legislative Building. A coalition of groups will be advocating for a transition to 100 percent renewable energy, not nuclear; clean/green energy including transportation/transit; green union jobs/housing; protecting habitats of salmon and orcas; and respecting tribal agreements. There will be singing and speakers.
Tuesday
Pier Peer: Discover the shrimp, squid, seals and other marine critters that live below the pier at Boston Harbor Marina. Leaders from the Puget Sound Estuarium use underwater lights to attract estuary creatures to safely scoop up and observe, while volunteer naturalists help participants identify and learn more about what is found. The event runs 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring a warm jacket. Admission is $10 for those 13 and older, free for those 12 and younger. Register in advance through the Estuarium’s Facebook page.
Wednesday
SPSCC celebrates new Health Education building: South Puget Sound Community College and the college’s Foundation will host a celebration of SPSCC’s acquisition of the Louis Walker Middleton building from the estate of Olympia philanthropist Dr. Angela Bowen. The event will be from 4:30-6 p.m. on the first floor of the new building at 2415 Heritage Ct. SW, Olympia. As part of the purchase agreement, the estate provided a $1.19 million in-kind contribution, making the gift to the SPSCC Foundation the largest gift in school history. In recognition, SPSCC will designate the 24,000-square-foot building as the Dr. Angela Bowen Center for Health Education. It will serve as the instructional home for some of SPSCC’s health education programs and become the primary office of the SPSCC Foundation.
Margaret McKenny Park work party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will work to pull English holly and other invasive plants that are still sprouting throughout the wooded area of the park at 311 21st Ave. SE. Meet just inside the park; street parking is available.
Peer-to-Peer Support Group for Veterans Only starting up: Join this free group that will meet from 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through Feb. 8 at the South Puget Sound Community College Veterans Hub in Lacey. The group is supported by the National Alliance on Mental Illness and provides a confidential mental health and wellness program guided by peer facilitators. The group doesn’t endorse any specific medical therapies or medications. Information: education@namitm.org, 360-493-6021, www.nami.org/p2p or the NAMI helpline at 800-950-NAMI.
U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler telephone town hall: The southwest Washington congresswoman will host a live hourlong telephone town hall at 5:35 p.m. Third Congressional District residents are invited to join to hear updates on government funding, regional legislative priorities, and to ask questions. Residents can join the telephone town hall by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365 at any point during the event.
Thursday
Plum Street Tiny House Village information session: In early February, a new tiny house village for 40 homeless individuals will open in Olympia. The public is invited to learn more about the village at an information meeting at 6 p.m. in Room A of The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Following a presentation by the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI), there will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions. Free.
Learn about wild abalones: The Discovery Speaker Series will host Henry Carson, research scientist at the state Department of Fish & Wildlife, who will talk about “The Pintos of Puget Sound: A Look at Wild Abalones,” from 7-8:30 p.m. at the WET Science Center, 500 Adams St NE, Olympia. Learn about the struggles the abalones face, and the work being done to protect them. Free; sponsored by LOTT and the South Sound Estuary Association. Information: SSEAcenter.org/DS
Williamette University singers to perform in Olympia: The Willamette University Chamber Choir and Willamette Singers will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. Choirs from Tumwater and Timberline high schools also will perform in the classical portion of the concert. The concert will open with a vocal jazz performance by the Willamette Singers, followed by the high school groups and the Willamette Chamber Choir. The concert is free and open to the public, although a goodwill donation is encouraged.
Lecture on Libertarianism: Olympia Democratic Socialists of America and Economics for Everyone will host a lecture by Rob Larson called “Why Libertarianism is Wrong” from 7-9 p.m. at Traditions Cafe. Information: economicsforeveryoneolympia.weebly.com/ or olydsa.org/
Olympia World Affairs Council Lecture Series: "Mexican Politics and Economics: Past, Present and Future" will be the lecture by Evergreen State College Professor Peter Bohmer at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Free and open to the public. Information: www.olympiawac.org
Meaningful Movies Olympia: “Homes & Hands,” a film about doing more with less and how communities have adopted models that create permanent affordable housing, will be screened at 6:30 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division NW. Speakers and discussion follow the screening. Free admission. Donations are welcome.
