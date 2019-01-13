1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Tacoma

One man was shot and killed and another man injured after a shooting at an after hours club in Tacoma, according to Tacoma police.
Police were called to the 3800 block of South Yakima Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of shots being fired.
Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot and died. A second man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tacoma.
An investigation is under way. Police say they plan to interview several people who were present at the time of the shooting.
Check back for updates to this story.
