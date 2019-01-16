Restaurant inspections for Jan. 16

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
The Marie Bed and Breakfast
123 Cushing St. NW
Jan. 11: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: No sanitizer set up during food preparation. Approved sanitizer must be available at all times during food prep. Correction: Provide sanitizer of adequate concentration and use test strips to verify (chlorine 50-100, quat 150-400 ppm). Verified dishwasher and fridge temperature logs, thank you. All pre-opening conditions acknowledged and completed.
Fujiyama
2930 Capital Mall Drive
Jan. 9: 15 red; 10 blue
Comments: Three food worker cards missing or expired . All employees must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F or below. Correction: Chicken, cream cheese and ice cream base moved to walk-in. Walk-in MUST be adjusted as soon as possible to maintain temperatures. Prep top was adjusted during inspection. Missing pan inserts replaced to prevent air/temperature loss. Volume in bar reach-in decreased. Cooked, ready-to-eat rice stored below raw seafood in three-door reach-in. Ready-to-eat foods must be protected from contamination during storage. Store raw proteins below and away. Correction: Rice moved. Employee using smokeless tobacco while making food on cook line. The use of ANY form of tobacco may only occur in designated areas. Correction: Employee instructed to remove tobacco and discontinue use. REPEAT: Light over cook line missing shield. All lights in food prep areas must be shielded. Correction: Replace. NOTE: Always use tape on rice containers to indicate discard time good use of signage in prep area for time as a control. NOTE: Bubbled/stained ceiling tiles from possible water leak noted during inspection. Place repair on replacement schedule.
Starbucks
1020 Kingham St. NE
Jan. 8: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sanitizer, quat less then 150 ppm in counter and floor containers. Sanitizer out (one bottle empty) at dispenser. Correction: Maintain sanitizer as required. (CDI - remade.) Note: Ensure top interior of ice machine is verified after service. Thermal strips in bin above computer.
Taco Bell #35316
182 Trosper Road SW
Jan. 8: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Five food worker cards missing, one expired. All employees must obtain a valid card within two weeks of employment. Correction: Obtain within two weeks. Sanitizer in four buckets and dish pit at 0 ppm QUAT. QUAT sanitizer must be held between 150-400 ppm. Correction: Refresh sani-buckets and dish sanitizer more frequently. Tested dispenser concentration at 200 ppm QUAT. All conditions noted in November 2018 letter have been addressed. Thank you. NOTE: Discussed cooling with district manager. Cooling is occurring only at close in small pan plastic bags in an ice bath. When using an ice bath method, code requires temperature and time to be logged to ensure foods are cooled within required time frame. Will discuss with supervisor and consult Taco Bell specific policy.
Silvers Saloon
2752 Pacific Ave. SE
Jan. 3: 45 red; 7 blue
Comments: No hot water available at hand wash sink. Correct this in three days. Batch of link sausages stored next to grill at 98 F. Must hot hold at greater than 135 F. Corrective action: Moved to walk-in . Various meats, pasta, cooked potatoes in glass-door TRUE reach-in at 47-49 F, must be cold-held at/below 41 F. Vinyl flooring in dish wash area and walk-in cooler is deteriorated, exposing cement sub floor. Finish flooring shall be replaced in six months. A plan of replacement shall be submitted to this department in 30 days. Restore the use of the utility sink next to the dish wash machine in 21 days. Do not reuse buckets.
Canna Cabana
193 Marvin Road SE
Jan. 3: 0 red; 7 blue
Comments: No refrigerator to replace residential. Approval required before install of new equipment/remodel. Reviewed merchandiser use. Reviewed dishwashing. NOTE: Provide splash guard or relocate food/wares. NOTE: Facility remodeled without approval of sink or equipment. Improper ware washing and ware washing facilities. Ware washing three-compartment sink improperly plumbed, absent air gap. Improper ware washing (“rinsed”) not properly washed. Correction: Provide air gap. Properly wash, rinse, sanitize and air dry. Light visible at door. Correction: Repair to properly seal.
Subway
4820 Yelm Highway SE
Jan. 2: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer, 200-300 ppm quat. Not all employee food worker cards on premises. All cards must be account and copies on premises. Correct within two weeks.
Safeway #1173
1243 Marvin Road NE
Dec. 26: 10 red; 2 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand washing facilities. Food prep area and wrap station in splash zone of hand sink. Relocate wrap station and cease food prep within 18 inches of hand sink or provide splash guard. Non-food contact surfaces not maintained/installed, shelving/pallet racks less than 6 inches from floor. Correct: Store foods 6 inches or greater from floor. Physical facilities not properly maintained. Pressure washer stored with food/wares in general area. Correction: Relocate to prevent potential contamination.
Pink Sugar Espresso
8904 Martin Way E
Dec. 13: 60 red; 23 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand washing facilities. Approved and only dedicated hand sink out of service, not functioning (per employee, for some time). Taken out of service, not repaired, converted to storage/display. Correction: Repair sink to properly function as hand sink by Dec. 19. Continue use of three-compartment sink as HS controlling contamination risk. Correction: Ensure potentially hazardous foods are properly stored to maintain required temperatures. Do not store PHF at room temperature. REPEAT: Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous foods. Milk, 45 F. Correction: Maintain foods in cold holding at or below 41 F (CDI - rapid chill.) Toxic substances stored above/on/with food products in storage area. Correction: Relocate chemicals or relocate food to prevent potential contamination. REPEAT: Food worker card/s unavailable upon request. Correction: Maintain cards on site and available upon request. Inadequate thermometers. Thermometers absent in cold holding units in stand. Correction: Provide visible thermometers in cold holding units. Inadequate refrigeration for temperature control. Merchandiser refrigerator used to store open foods (limited). Seal on under counter unit in disrepair with door askew 1/4 inch. Units at capacity. Correction: Use merchandiser to store packaged foods only, non-opened back stock. Repair under counter unit seal and door to properly close and seal. Additional refrigeration is recommended. Potential contamination during storage. Foods in facility and storage room approximately 2 inches off floor on shelving. Correction: Provide storage shelving 6 inches or greater from floor. Inadequate sanitizer, sanitizer not made at time of inspection. Correction: Prepare and maintain sanitizer as required, changing every four hours or sooner. In-use utensils not properly stored. In-use blender top stored with standing water inside. Correction: Ensure utensils/wares are properly stored without standing water. Invert/turn upside down to remove water. Do not hand dry. Ware washing facilities improperly maintained. Faucet handle broken, counter pan bubbling. Correction: Repair handle, provide drying rack that drains.
No violations found
▪ Marv’s Marvlus Pit Bar-B-Q (3244 75th Ave. SE)
