Did you hear explosions Monday night? Sorry about that, says JBLM

Joint Base Lewis-McChord says three or four loud explosions heard in the area Monday night were unannounced detonations on its part.
JBLM tweeted an explosive ordnance detachment conducted emergency detonations about 10 p.m.
“We apologize for the no-notice late-night explosions and for the disruption this caused,” the tweet said.
Facebook users reported the explosions woke them up and rattled their houses.
Units were scheduled to do artillery, demolitions and mortar training this week. That started early Tuesday and will last until late Friday.
Anyone with questions or complaints about the noise should call JBLM public affairs at 253-967-0852.
