What’s Happening for Jan. 19

Saturday
Women’s March on Olympia: The Women’s March on Olympia will begin at 11 a.m. with a rally at the Temple of Justice on the Capitol Campus. The March itself will proceed down Capital Way ending at Heritage Park where there will be a community fair featuring local public service organizations. Information: visit the Facebook page “Women+s March on Olympia Official Event” or email jenne@womensmarchwastate.org
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet: Walter M. Kimbrough, president of Dillard University in New Orleans, will be the keynote speaker for the event that begins at 6 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus Event Center. Tickets are available for $40 online at spscc.edu/MLKtix or by calling 360-596-5430.
MLK Day of Service event at Priest Point Park: Join the City of Olympia and Stream Team with a service project planting native plants and restoring habitat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear boots. Tools, gloves, and light refreshments will be provided. All ages welcome. Youth under age 14 must be accompanied by an adult and all youth under 18 years must have a signed Waiver and Medical Alert or have a parents’ signature on the sign-in roster at the project work site. The park is at 2600 East Bay Drive NE; meet at Shelter #4 (directional signs will be posted). Information and to register: streamteam.info
Tumwater Historical Association Annual Meeting: The meeting begins at 1 p.m. at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. The meeting features a review of 2018 activities and plans for 2019. There will be a special recognition of longtime member Helen Spain. At 2 p.m., Bob Moorhead, a lifelong train buff and Amtrak volunteer will present the history of the Amtrak Centennial Station, one of only three stations staffed totally by volunteers, and the only station built with volunteer labor, using donations. Free; refreshments provided. Information: 360-352-1835.
Recess Monkey free family concert: Recess Monkey, a trio of teachers who make indie rock music for kids and families, will perform a free concert from 10-11 a.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Activities will follow until noon.
Elma Winter Wine Festival: “Get Uncorked” and enjoy wine tasting, a beer garden, food booths and live entertainment from noon to 9 p.m. at the Grays Harbor Fairgrounds, 32 Elma McCleary Road, Elma. 21 and older with ID only. Presale tickets are $15. Information and tickets: 360-482-3055, elmachamber@gmail.com or elmachamber.org
Sunday
Annual Meditative Walk for Peace in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Olympia’s Open Gate Sangha and the South Sound Buddhist Peace Fellowship will lead a silent peace walk in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh from noon to 1:30 p.m. starting at Marathon Park on Capitol Lake in downtown Olympia. Anyone wishing to walk in silent meditation in support of peace and non-violence is invited to attend. There will be no banners or signs, no chanting and no cheering. The walk will happen rain or shine. Please arrive 15 minutes early to receive instructions. Information: www.ssbpf.net or email opengatezendo@msn.com
Monday
MLK Day of Service projects:
- Lacey: Volunteer with the Stream Team from 10 a.m. to noon to remove invasive plants and plant native vegetataion to help restore Woodland Creek Community Park’s riparian buffer and natural areas. You will have the option to sign up for tree planting, weeding/mulching, ivy removal or blackberry removal. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Tools and snacks provided. Woodland Creek is at 6729 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Stream Team needs 55 volunteers. Information: Emily Watts at ewatts@ci.lacey.wa.us or 360-486-8707
- Littlerock: The Center for Natural Lands Management will be leading a work party at the Glacial Heritage Preserve, four miles south of Littlerock, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tasks include building bonfires of downed fir trees and pulling invasive scotch broom. Carpool offered from downtown Olympia. Information: ssvolunteers@cnlm.org
- Capitol Land Trust: Capitol Land Trust will be restoring an area at Harmony Farm Preserve so that it can one day be an outdoor classroom called Inspiring Kids Preserve. Monday’s work party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be removing invasive species, staging logs for seating, and creating a habitat pile. There are limited spots available for this event. Tools, gloves, and light snacks will be provided. Dress for the weather; the work will be done rain or shine. Sturdy shoes are recommended. Minors must be accompanied by an adult or have a Waiver Release form filled out ahead of time. Information: jill@capitollandtrust.org
- Nisqually Land Trust: The land trust will host a work party from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to begin to restore a newly acquired parcel in the Powell Creek Protected Area. Volunteers will be planting native tree and shrub species to improve habitat for fish and wildlife, including threatened Chinook salmon. Come for the whole day, or drop in for the morning or afternoon. Coffee and light snacks provided. Register for directions to the site at americorps@nisquallylandtrust.org
Tuesday
March for Life rally: Thousands will gather from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the west side of the Capitol Campus to oppose abortion. Rally organizers estimate that roughly 5,000 people will attend the event this year, which will impact traffic and parking on the west Capitol Campus. The north and south diagonals, which have a 100 visitor parking stalls, will be reserved for buses dropping off and picking up event attendees. March for Life participants will begin gathering at about 11 a.m. near the Winged Victory Monument then march to the north steps of the Legislative building about noon to hear speakers.
Thursday
History Talks at Schmidt House: “The Art of Oral History” will be the topic of the noon talk by John Hughes, the chief historian for the Office of the Secretary of State. Hughes will highlight his use of oral histories throughout his 42-year journalism career and document extraordinary stories in Washington history. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free, but donations to the Olympia Tumwater Foundation are welcome. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org
Special Olympics of Thurston County basketball tournament: Watch more than 100 Special Olympics basketball athletes play starting at 7 p.m. at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave NW, Olympia. A cheer squad, drill squad, and a band will be there along with announcers, referees and the Thurston County Sheriff's Office. A $5 donation for admission will stay with the Thurston County Special Olympics programs supporting more than 400 athletes. Information: bballdad11@comcast.net
Allyn Diabetes Support Group: The group will host an open discussion entitled “Diabetes: What’s On Your Mind?” from 1-2 p.m. in the meeting room at the Port of Allyn building, 18560 State Route 3. Diabetes Wellness Program Coordinator and Certified Diabetes Educator Debbie McGinnis will start off with a brief overview of diabetes, followed by an open discussion on diabetes self-management. Family members and significant others are invited to attend, and there will be time for questions and answers. The support group meets every fourth Thursday of the month from September to June. Free. Information: 360-427-7332.
Friday
Fungi Perfecti Oyster Mushroom Workshop: Fungi Perfecti is hosting an oyster mushroom growing workshop from 5:30-7 p.m. at GRuB, 2016 Elliot Ave. NW, Olympia. Participants need to register by Jan. 22, and bring one 2 to 5 gallon bucket. RSVP to Laura@goodgrub.org, Beau@goodgrub.org or 360-753-5522.
Friday and Saturday
Olympia LGBTQ Meditation group: The group is sponsoring Tuere Sala, a Buddhist teacher from the Seattle Insight Meditation Society, for two events: from 7-9 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, both at the Olympia Friends' Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia. Suggested event donation is $5-$20 plus teacher offering for Friday, and $10-$30 plus offering for Saturday. There is no preregistration, just pay at the door. Saturday attendees should bring a lunch.
Want to submit an item for What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
