What’s Happening for Jan. 20

Sunday
Annual Meditative Walk for peace walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Olympia’s Open Gate Sangha and the South Sound Buddhist Peace Fellowship will lead a silent peace walk in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Marathon Park on Capitol Lake in Olympia. Anyone wishing to walk in silent meditation in support of peace and nonviolence is invited to attend. Banners, signs, chanting and cheering aren’t allowed. The walk will happen rain or shine. Arrive 15 minutes early to receive instructions. Information: ssbpf.net or email opengatezendo@ msn.com.
Monday
MLK Day of Service projects
- Lacey: Volunteer with the Stream Team from 10 a.m. to noon to remove invasive plants and plant native vegetation to help restore Woodland Creek Community Park’s riparian buffer and natural areas. You can sign up for tree planting, weeding/mulching, or removing ivy or blackberries. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Tools and snacks provided. Woodland Creek is at 6729 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Stream Team needs 55 volunteers. Information: Emily Watts at ewatts@ci.lacey.wa.us or 360-486-8707.
- Littlerock: The Center for Natural Lands Management will lead a work party at the Glacial Heritage Preserve, 4 miles south of Littlerock, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tasks include building bonfires of downed fir trees and pulling invasive scotch broom. Carpool offered from downtown Olympia. Information: ssvolunteers@cnlm.org.
- Capitol Land Trust: Capitol Land Trust will restore an area at Harmony Farm Preserve so it can become an outdoor classroom. Monday’s work party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will remove invasive species, stage logs for seating and create a habitat pile. Spots are limited for this event. Tools, gloves and light snacks will be provided. Dress for the weather; the work will be done rain or shine. Sturdy shoes are recommended. Minors must be accompanied by an adult or have a waiver filled out ahead of time. Information: jill@capitollandtrust.org.
- Nisqually Land Trust: The land trust will host a work party from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to begin to restore a newly acquired parcel in the Powell Creek Protected Area. Volunteers will plant native tree and shrub species to improve habitat for fish and wildlife, including threatened Chinook salmon. Come for the whole day, or drop in for the morning or afternoon. Coffee and light snacks provided. Register for directions to the site at americorps@nisquallylandtrust.org.
Tuesday
March for Life rally: Thousands will gather from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the west side of the Capitol Campus to oppose abortion. The event will affect traffic and parking on the west Capitol Campus. The north and south diagonals, which have a 100 visitor parking stalls, will be reserved for buses dropping off and picking up event attendees. March for Life participants will begin gathering about 11 a.m. near the Winged Victory Monument then march to the north steps of the Legislative Building about noon to hear speakers.
Thursday
History Talks at Schmidt House: “The Art of Oral History” will be the topic of the noon talk by John Hughes, the chief historian for the Office of the Secretary of State. Hughes will highlight his use of oral histories throughout his 42-year journalism career and document extraordinary stories in Washington history. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free, but donations to the Olympia Tumwater Foundation are welcome. Information: olytumfoundation.org.
Special Olympics of Thurston County basketball tournament: Watch more than 100 Special Olympics basketball athletes play starting at 7 p.m. at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia. A cheer squad, drill squad, and a band will attend, along with announcers and referees. A $5 donation for admission will stay with the Thurston County Special Olympics programs supporting more than 400 athletes. Information: bballdad11@comcast.net.
Allyn Diabetes Support Group: The group will host an open discussion entitled “Diabetes: What’s On Your Mind?” from 1-2 p.m. in the meeting room at the Port of Allyn building, 18560 state Route 3. Diabetes educator Debbie McGinnis will start with an overview of diabetes, followed by an open discussion on diabetes self-management. Loved ones are invited to attend. The support group meets every fourth Thursday of the month from September to June. Free. Information: 360-427-7332.
Friday
Fungi Perfecti Oyster Mushroom Workshop: Fungi Perfecti is hosting an oyster mushroom growing workshop from 5:30-7 p.m. at GRuB, 2016 Elliot Ave. NW, Olympia. Participants need to register by Jan. 22, and bring one 2 to 5 gallon bucket. RSVP to Laura@goodgrub.org, Beau@goodgrub.org or 360-753-5522.
Friday and Saturday
Olympia LGBTQ Meditation group: The group is sponsoring Tuere Sala, a Buddhist teacher from the Seattle Insight Meditation Society, for two events: from 7-9 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, both at the Olympia Friends’ Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia. Suggested event donation is $5-$20 plus teacher offering for Friday, and $10-$30 plus offering for Saturday. There is no registration, just pay at the door. Saturday attendees should bring a lunch.
Saturday
Sea Level Rise and King Tides: City of Olympia staff will be available from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Harbor House on Percival Landing to answer questions about King Tides and the City of Olympia, Port of Olympia and LOTT Clean Water Alliance’s joint sea level rise response planning effort. The predicted time of the King Tide is 9:50 a.m. Information: olympiawa.gov/slr
Karen Fraser Woodland Trail work party: Prepare to get dirty from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. when volunteers will plant native vegetation to restore the forested habitat so wildlife can thrive. The trail entrance is at 1600 Eastside St. SE. Meet near the restrooms. The work party will walk a ways down the trail to the work site, so be on time. Limited parking is available.
Amphibians of the Pacific Northwest workshop: Join Stream Team and herpetological ecologist Marc Hayes to learn about the unique characteristics of native amphibians species. This free workshop will run 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the LOTT WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. For information or to register, go to streamteam.info.
Annual meeting of Olympia Historical Society and Bigelow House Museum: The program is entitled “Reel Olympia,” and will feature a narrated montage of historic video clips from early to mid-century Olympia. It will run 1-3 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. It is open to the public. The historical society also will recognition D.G. Parrott & Son and the Olympia Yacht Club for being in business more than 100 years. And board position nominations will be accepted and voted upon by the membership. Information: olyhistory@gmail.com.
Giant Annual Rummage Sale: The Lincoln Elementary School Gym, 213 21st Ave SE, Olympia, is the site of a benefit rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items include art, jewelry, collectibles, books, music, kitchen and household items, linens and clothing, vintage clothing, bikes, skateboards, games, toys, electronics, sporting and camping goods, garden tools, and wood furniture. The sale benefits Thurston County’s sister community in Nicaragua, Santo Tomas. Contact tstsca@gmail.com for more information, including how to volunteer.
