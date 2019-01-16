Deaths for Jan. 20

Aaron, Velma A., 98, Olympia, died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Avenell, James Raymond, 77, Shelton, died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Boothe, Jeanette Whitcomb, 75, Shelton, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Jensen, Roger Kenneth, 56, Olympia, died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
O’Connell, Norma Jeanette, 69, Hoquiam, died Jan. 15, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Richter, Leo, 87, Shelton, died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sorensen, Don Michael, 84, Lacey, died Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Sound Care Adult Family Home, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
