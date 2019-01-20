Hoquiam woman dies after crash on US 101

A 64-year-old woman died Friday morning after she was involved in a collision on US 101 in Pacific County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
She was identified as Vicky L. Johnson of Hoquiam. Johnson died at the scene. The other driver, a 62-year-old Toledo, Oregon man, was not injured.
About 10:10 a.m. Friday, Johnson was southbound on US 101, about five miles north of Raymond in Pacific County, when the crash occurred. The Oregon man was northbound in a tractor-trailer. The crash is under investigation.
The road was closed for four hours, according to the state patrol.
