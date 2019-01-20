Police warn residents about Social Security scam

Centralia police are warning residents about a Social Security scam after a resident reported receiving a call from someone pretending to work for the Social Security Administration.
The caller contacted a Centralia resident on Friday afternoon and demanded payment or else a warrant would be issued for their arrest.
The Social Security Administration likely would not contact you by phone and would never threaten to have you arrested, Sgt. Buddy Croy said Sunday.
If you should receive such a call, Croy shared the following reminders:
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ Never disclose personal information.
▪ Always be cautious.
▪ Ask for more information and then verify that information with a local Social Security office.
Croy said this type of scam has been common in recent years. Sometimes the caller pretends to represent the Internal Revenue Service, making the same demand for money or else a warrant will be issued, he said.
Why is it important to be cautious on the phone? In October, grandparents in Elma mistakenly forked over $27,000 to scammers after they thought they were helping their grandson.
Comments