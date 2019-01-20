Local

Police warn residents about Social Security scam

By Rolf Boone

January 20, 2019 11:55 AM

‘Please do not buy into these scam calls, simply hang up’

A computer-synthesized voice claiming to be an FBI agent with a warrant for your arrest is just one of the telephone scams police have warned about recently.
Centralia police are warning residents about a Social Security scam after a resident reported receiving a call from someone pretending to work for the Social Security Administration.

The caller contacted a Centralia resident on Friday afternoon and demanded payment or else a warrant would be issued for their arrest.

The Social Security Administration likely would not contact you by phone and would never threaten to have you arrested, Sgt. Buddy Croy said Sunday.

If you should receive such a call, Croy shared the following reminders:

Never disclose personal information.

Always be cautious.

Ask for more information and then verify that information with a local Social Security office.

Croy said this type of scam has been common in recent years. Sometimes the caller pretends to represent the Internal Revenue Service, making the same demand for money or else a warrant will be issued, he said.

Why is it important to be cautious on the phone? In October, grandparents in Elma mistakenly forked over $27,000 to scammers after they thought they were helping their grandson.

