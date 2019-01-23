Local

Restaurant inspections for Jan. 23

By Olympian staff

January 23, 2019 05:14 AM

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Eastside Big Tom



2023 Fourth Ave. E

Jan. 9: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Foods in tall reach-in at 53-90 F, i.e. chicken patties, chicken strips, fish. These must be kept below 41 F. Moved to freezer until food temperature gets to 41 F.

Safeway #1173



1243 Marvin Road NE

Dec. 26: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Quat sanitizer greater than 400 ppm. Correction: Prepare per manufacturer’s instructions (150-400 ppm) and change every four hours or sooner.

Las Palmas Jarochas



909 Sleater Kinney Road SE

Dec. 19: 25 red; 5 blue

Comments: Pan of beef chunks, pans of cooked rice and pans of mashed beans cooled at a food depth of 3 to 4 inches. Food depth must be 2 inches or less. Do not stack pans, do not cover foods when cooling. Corrective action: All disposed. Flat of shelled eggs stored on top of covered sheet cake. Store raw food below and away from ready-to-eat foods such as this.

