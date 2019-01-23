Restaurant inspections for Jan. 23

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Eastside Big Tom
2023 Fourth Ave. E
Jan. 9: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Foods in tall reach-in at 53-90 F, i.e. chicken patties, chicken strips, fish. These must be kept below 41 F. Moved to freezer until food temperature gets to 41 F.
Safeway #1173
1243 Marvin Road NE
Dec. 26: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Quat sanitizer greater than 400 ppm. Correction: Prepare per manufacturer’s instructions (150-400 ppm) and change every four hours or sooner.
Las Palmas Jarochas
909 Sleater Kinney Road SE
Dec. 19: 25 red; 5 blue
Comments: Pan of beef chunks, pans of cooked rice and pans of mashed beans cooled at a food depth of 3 to 4 inches. Food depth must be 2 inches or less. Do not stack pans, do not cover foods when cooling. Corrective action: All disposed. Flat of shelled eggs stored on top of covered sheet cake. Store raw food below and away from ready-to-eat foods such as this.
