Yelm police looking for woman accused of theft

Yelm police are looking for a woman accused of stealing credit cards and then using them at an area business.
On Nov. 28, the suspect allegedly broke into a vehicle parked near the Pizza Hut on Yelm Avenue. A backpack and wallet were taken, which contained credit cards.
Minutes later, according to police, those cards were used at the Yelm Walmart. Surveillance video shows that there were two suspects, including the woman. Details on the second suspect were not released.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
