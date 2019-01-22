Medical emergency in Jack in the Box drive-thru sends 2 to hospital

A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital on Monday after he suffered a medical emergency while in the drive-thru at a Jack in the Box restaurant, according to Olympia police.
The man, who was driving, allegedly stepped on the gas pedal as result of the medical emergency, which caused the vehicle to lurch forward. It struck the menu board before crashing into a building next door, Lt. Paul Lower said.
The vehicle had three passengers. Two were treated at the scene and two, including the driver, were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, Lower said.
The Jack in the Box restaurant is at Martin Way and Sleater-Kinney Road in Olympia.
The incident was reported about noon Monday. An Olympia fire crew was also called to the scene.
