Deaths for Jan. 23

Einert-Potts, Debra Marie, 61, Shelton, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Evans, JoAnn, 72, Shelton, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Garringer, Gregory L., 70, Shelton, died Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hembree, Geneva Margie, 90, Lacey, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Marstrom Adult Family Home, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Kellison, Gary Leonard, 66, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Kopp, Angela A., 97, Lacey, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation, Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Marshall, Kenny Lee, 65, Union, died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Peterson, Gary Frank, 71, Puyallup, died Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Rodriguez, Kay L., 70, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sanford, William Edward, 82, Olympia, died Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Wilcox, Duane Alan, 75, Allyn, died Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Alpine Way, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Obituaries, XX
Comments