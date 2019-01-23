Local

Deaths for Jan. 23

Einert-Potts, Debra Marie, 61, Shelton, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Evans, JoAnn, 72, Shelton, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Garringer, Gregory L., 70, Shelton, died Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Hembree, Geneva Margie, 90, Lacey, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Marstrom Adult Family Home, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Kellison, Gary Leonard, 66, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Kopp, Angela A., 97, Lacey, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation, Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Marshall, Kenny Lee, 65, Union, died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Peterson, Gary Frank, 71, Puyallup, died Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Rodriguez, Kay L., 70, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Sanford, William Edward, 82, Olympia, died Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Wilcox, Duane Alan, 75, Allyn, died Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Alpine Way, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

