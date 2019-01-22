Local

Have you seen this woman? She went missing on Monday, deputies say

By Rolf Boone

January 22, 2019 03:34 PM

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find Janet E. White, a 64-year-old woman who went missing on Monday.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find Janet E. White, a 64-year-old woman who went missing on Monday. Thurston County Sheriff's Office Courtesy
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find Janet E. White, a 64-year-old woman who went missing on Monday. Thurston County Sheriff's Office Courtesy

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find Janet E. White, a 64-year-old woman who went missing on Monday.

She was thought to have taken a bus to Olympia to stay in a shelter, but after checking those shelters she was not found, according to the sheriff’s office.

She also does not have her own transportation and has health problems, according to a news release.

White is described as 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark blue jacket, black pants and possibly a red sport coat-type jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective F.M. Frawley at 360-786-5599 or call 911.

  Comments  