Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Geoffery A. Bartlett
Age: 33
Description: White man, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 210 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes
Status: Level 1
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 1999, Bartlett pleaded guilty in Pierce County Juvenile Court to one count of first-degree rape of a child and was sentenced to 21-28 weeks commitment after he was accused, at age 12, of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy.
Daalon L. Bryant
Age: 43
Description: Black man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
Status: Level 2
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2000, Bryant pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of second-degree rape of a child and was sentenced to 158 months confinement after he was accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.
In 1998, Bryant pleaded guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court to one count of third-degree rape of a child and was sentenced to 15 months confinement after he was accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.
Robert W. Dormady
Age: 54
Description: White man, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes
Status: Level 1
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 1991, Dormady pleaded guilty in Orange County, Florida to two counts of attempted sexual battery and was sentenced to 15 years confinement after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.
Elton Hoard
Age: 41
Description: Black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
Status: Level 1
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 1995, Hoard was found guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court of one count second-degree rape of a child and was sentenced to eight weeks confinement after he, at age 19, was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.
Ronnie L. Lawrence
Age: 51
Description: Black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
Status: Level 1
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2005, Lawrence pleaded guilty in Lewis County Superior Court to three counts of third-degree rape of a child and was sentenced to 60 months confinement after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Tabitha M. Miller
Age: 37
Description: White woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 135 pounds, blonde hair, green eyes
Status: Level 2
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2002, Miller pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to second-degree assault with sexual motivation and was sentenced to six months confinement after she was accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.
Terry L. Myers
Age: 43
Description: White man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 280 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes
Status: Level 1
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2008, Myers pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and was sentenced to 365 days incarceration with 275 day suspended and 24 months community supervision after he was accused of sexually assaulting a girl age 3 to 15 and a boy age 9 to 11.
Christopher M. Rainey
Age: 32
Description: White man, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 175 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes
Status: Level 1
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2004, Rainey pleaded guilty in Lewis County Juvenile Court to one count of indecent liberties and was sentenced to 24 month supervision and 100 hours of community service after he was accused, at age 17, of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
