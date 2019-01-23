Lewis County man shoots and kills wife after he was ‘pushed too far,’ deputies say

A 67-year-old Onalaska man was taken into custody Tuesday night after he allegedly shot and killed his 67-year-old wife during an argument about remodeling their home and finances, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, according to the sheriff’s office, later told deputies he was “pushed too far.”
After the incident, the man called 911 and “reported he shot his wife,” a news release reads.
Deputies and fire crews were dispatched about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of Burchett Road in Onalaska. Investigators found the woman’s body outside the residence.
The husband said he shot her several times with a pistol, according to the news release.
