Deaths for Jan. 24

Burchartz, Lawrence P., 83, Olympia, died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Castellano, Joseph Eugene, 53, Edmonds, died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Garcia, Joseph Anthony, 74, Spanaway, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Gear, William L., 94, Olympia, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Johnson, Robert E., 85, Lacey, died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
