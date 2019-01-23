If you gotta go, you won’t be able to go here

Commuters who head north every morning to Thurston County and beyond — and who look forward to stopping at the Scatter Creek rest area — will have to make other arrangements early next week, according to the state Department of Transportation.
That’s because the rest area in south Thurston County near Grand Mound will close for maintenance.
The closure takes effect at midnight Monday (Jan. 28) through 6 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 30).
If you have to use the bathroom, the next available northbound rest area is at milepost 140 in King County, which is 50 miles north of Scatter Creek.
