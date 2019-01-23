What’s Happening for Jan. 24

Thursday
History Talks at Schmidt House: “The Art of Oral History” will be the topic of the noon talk by John Hughes, the chief historian for the Office of the Secretary of State. Hughes will highlight his use of oral histories throughout his 42-year journalism career and document extraordinary stories in Washington history. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free, but donations to the Olympia Tumwater Foundation are welcome. Information: olytumfoundation.org.
Special Olympics of Thurston County basketball tournament: Watch more than 100 Special Olympics basketball athletes play starting at 7 p.m. at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia. A cheer squad, drill squad, and a band will attend, along with announcers and referees. A $5 donation for admission will stay with the Thurston County Special Olympics programs supporting more than 400 athletes. Information: bballdad11@comcast.net.
Allyn Diabetes Support Group: The group will host an open discussion entitled “Diabetes: What’s On Your Mind?” from 1-2 p.m. in the meeting room at the Port of Allyn building, 18560 state Route 3. Diabetes educator Debbie McGinnis will start with an overview of diabetes, followed by an open discussion on diabetes self-management. Loved ones are invited to attend. The support group meets every fourth Thursday of the month from September to June. Free. Information: 360-427-7332.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Friday
Fungi Perfecti Oyster Mushroom Workshop: Fungi Perfecti is hosting an oyster mushroom growing workshop from 5:30-7 p.m. at GRuB, 2016 Elliot Ave. NW, Olympia. Participants need to register by Jan. 22, and bring one 2 to 5 gallon bucket. RSVP to Laura@goodgrub.org, Beau@goodgrub.org or 360-753-5522.
Friday and Saturday
Olympia LGBTQ Meditation group: The group is sponsoring Tuere Sala, a Buddhist teacher from the Seattle Insight Meditation Society, for two events: from 7-9 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, both at the Olympia Friends’ Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia. Suggested event donation is $5-$20 plus teacher offering for Friday, and $10-$30 plus offering for Saturday. There is no registration, just pay at the door. Saturday attendees should bring a lunch.
Saturday
Sea Level Rise and King Tides: City of Olympia staff will be available from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Harbor House on Percival Landing to answer questions about King Tides and the City of Olympia, Port of Olympia and LOTT Clean Water Alliance’s joint sea level rise response planning effort. The predicted time of the King Tide is 9:50 a.m. Information: olympiawa.gov/slr
Karen Fraser Woodland Trail work party: Prepare to get dirty from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. when volunteers will plant native vegetation to restore the forested habitat so wildlife can thrive. The trail entrance is at 1600 Eastside St. SE. Meet near the restrooms. The work party will walk a ways down the trail to the work site, so be on time. Limited parking is available.
Amphibians of the Pacific Northwest workshop: Join Stream Team and herpetological ecologist Marc Hayes to learn about the unique characteristics of native amphibians species. This free workshop will run 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the LOTT WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. For information or to register, go to streamteam.info.
Annual meeting of Olympia Historical Society and Bigelow House Museum: The program is entitled “Reel Olympia,” and will feature a narrated montage of historic video clips from early to mid-century Olympia. It will run 1-3 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. It is open to the public. The historical society also will recognition D.G. Parrott & Son and the Olympia Yacht Club for being in business more than 100 years. And board position nominations will be accepted and voted upon by the membership. Information: olyhistory@gmail.com.
Giant Annual Rummage Sale: The Lincoln Elementary School Gym, 213 21st Ave SE, Olympia, is the site of a benefit rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items include art, jewelry, collectibles, books, music, kitchen and household items, linens and clothing, vintage clothing, bikes, skateboards, games, toys, electronics, sporting and camping goods, garden tools, and wood furniture. The sale benefits Thurston County’s sister community in Nicaragua, Santo Tomas. Contact tstsca@gmail.com for more information, including how to volunteer.
Wolfgang Wortberg in Concert: The Pacific Northwest pianist will play Beethoven’s Moonlight, Farewell and Appassionata sonatas at a 7 p.m performance at First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE. A freewill offering will support the artist’s craft and the work of the church.
Sunday
Olympia Jazz Tentette to perform: The Olympia Jazz Tentette will perform at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia, as the third performance in St. John’s Concert Series. The program will feature works by Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus, Miles Davis and Horace Silver. Members of the Tentette include Brad Schrandt, alto sax; Aaron Wolff, tenor sax; Kevin Hall, baritone sax; Syd Potter, director and trumpet; Lee Mohler, trumpet; Don Gardner, trombone; Debbie Japp, piano; Cooper Schlegel, bass; Craig Cootsona, drums; and Daven Tillinghast, guitar. A free-will offering will be taken, with suggested donations of $20 general admission, $10 for students and seniors. A reception will follow the performance. Park at 19th and Capitol Way and at the Lord Mansion a block south.
Monday
Women’s Commission Outreach Event: The Washington State Women’s Commission is hosting an outreach event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Temple of Justice on the Capitol Campus. Enjoy refreshments, network with other women’s groups, and hear from the Women’s Commission and its co-sponsors: Washington State Supreme Court Gender and Justice Commission; Interagency Committee of State Employed Women; and the United Way of Thurston County’s Women United. Email your RSVP with a list of guest names to Marie.Vela@WSWC.wa.gov. Attendees are asked not to wear perfume, cologne, and other fragrances for the comfort of other attendees. Information: https://www.facebook.com/thewomenscommission/
Tuesday
Chinese New Year Celebration with Lion Dancers: Celebrate the Year of the Pig from 6-7 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. The Olympia Tai-Chi & Kung-Fu Club will fill the library with their annual performance of the traditional Lion Dance and Hung-Gar Southern-style Kung-Fu demonstration. Free; suitable for all ages.
Wednesday
Yashiro Japanese Garden work party: The city of Olympia’s monthly volunteer work party will run 9:30 a.m. to noon at the park at 1010 Plum St. SE. Volunteers will weed and rake the trails and landscape. Meet at the side entrance to the park. Parking is available at the Lee Creighton Justice Center, 900 Plum St. SE.
Sea Level Rise draft plan workshop: A joint elected officials’ workshop on the Sea Level Rise Draft Plan is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Port of Olympia offices at Percival Plaza, in the Olympics Room. Due to time constraints, public comment will be limited to written form. Information: olympiawa.gov/slr
Want to submit an item for What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments