OFD investigating RV fire in downtown Olympia

By Olympian staff

January 24, 2019 07:47 AM

Courtesy photo Olympia Fire Department via Twitter
No one was injured when a recreational vehicle parked at Washington Street Northeast and B Avenue Northeast in Olympia caught fire Wednesday night, according to Olympia Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 8 p.m. The RV was unoccupied when fire crews arrived. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A city spokeswoman said last week the city planned to clear a homeless camp in that area of B Avenue this week.

