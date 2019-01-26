Volunteers ready Plum Street Village tiny homes for opening day

Volunteers worked Saturday to put the finishing touches on the soon-to-open Plum Street Village in downtown Olympia.
They built a hygiene trailer platform, furnished the houses, and finished painting at the community of 40 tiny homes near the Lee Creighton Justice Center and the Yashiro Japanese Garden.
The village is being managed by the Low Income Housing Institute of Seattle, also known as LIHI. This will be LIHI’s 11th tiny home village.
People are set to start moving into the tiny homes at 830 Union Ave. SE on Feb. 4.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments