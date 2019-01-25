Local United Way offering help to federal workers despite deal to end shutdown

United Way of Thurston County has activated an emergency fund to help workers hurt by the partial government shutdown.
The fund was activated Thursday. On Friday, President Donald Trump announced a deal to reopen the government for three weeks.
United Way officials said despite the deal, they will distribute money — to cover things like rent and mortgage payments and utility bills — to federal workers who were furloughed or working without pay as well as impacted federal contractors.
“Government employees are no different than any other Americans. Most Americans are one or two paychecks from a disaster,” said United Way of Thurston County Executive Director Chris Wells, noting federal workers were expected Friday to miss their second paycheck since the shutdown began Dec. 22.
United Way of Thurston County started raising money for the emergency fund early last week. Wells declined to say how much money had been raised so far.
The money will be distributed by the Community Action Council of Lewis, Mason & Thurston Counties. Workers affected by the shutdown can call 2-1-1 to get a referral.
The call center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Callers also can get information about local social services, public benefits and corporate assistance programs.
Donations to the emergency fund can be made online at tinyurl.com/UWTC-EAF or in person or by mail at United Way of Thurston County, 1211 Fourth Ave. E, Suite 101, Olympia, WA 98506.
Comments